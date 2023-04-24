Narooma Film
Evicted! A Modern Romance
"Evicted! A Modern Romance" is a film focusing on the housing crisis and highlights the hassles of housemates and relationships. Following the screening at Narooma Kinema, creators will answer questions in a live panel. Tickets for the screening at 2pm, April 30 are available by calling 4476 2352 or visit naroomakinema.com.au.
Pop Princesses
Durham, Reddy & Newton-John
Singer Nikki Bennett will take audiences on a journey on Saturday, April 29 at the Bay Pavilions when she weaves through the greatest hits of Australia's pop princesses: Helen Reddy, Judith Durham and Olivia Newton-John. Bennett is giving us the chance to once again experience the music that changed pop music forever. Buy your tickets at baypavilions.com.au.
Art Camp
Paint the Landscape
Finesse your painting at a 3-day camp hosted by the NSW Government's National Art School at Mystery Bay. Workshops by Tanya Baily and Michelle Hiscock will help you master landscapes with watercolour and oil. The camp will offer plenty of inspiration, with stunning beaches and mountains surrounding Mystery Bay. Book your ticket at shop.nas.edu.au.
Pot Painting
Sip & Create
Local artist Jessie Thompson is hosting a fun and creative night on Saturday, April 29 at the Moruya RSL Hall on Page Street. Bring along some drinks and nibbles and you'll be provided with an apron, paint, pots and inspiration for your clay creation. Find tickets to this inclusive, over 18 event at eventbrite.com.
Alex Lloyd
An "Amazing" Performance
One of Australia's modern music icons is touring the South Coast for the first time since 2016. Alex Lloyd's "Live & Amazing" tour will see him perform at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin on April 29. The ARIA-award winner swept the charts with his euphoric tune "Amazing" just over 20 years ago. Don't miss this - tickets are at humanitix.com.au.
Charity Day
Marine Rescue Fundraiser
Marine Rescue Narooma is hosting a fundraiser at the Narooma Golf Club on Friday, April 28. All proceeds will help Marine Rescue continue to save lives on the water. Golfers can win prizes for a hole-in-one, longest drive and nearest to the pin. Entry is $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register by calling the pro shop on 4476 0507.
Women's Walk
'Walk the World'
The annual "Walk the World" is on April 29 in Central Tilba. Join a local group of women as they celebrate the 'Associated Country Women of the World', an international network that amplifies the voices of rural women. A picnic will follow the walk. To learn more, call 0433114374.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
