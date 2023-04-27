The Complete Package of Reforms

The government would use the tax savings account to take money out of the economy when required. This would replace the blunt instrument of raising interest rates. A discount on tax could be offered for a period of time with the aim of reducing discretionary spending. For example, $1.10 of tax credits could be awarded for every dollar deposited into the tax saving account in a given month. People would be happy as they snap up the tax bargains and the government would be happy as demand is immediately reduced.