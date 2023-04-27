The Complete Package of Reforms

Previous articles have discussed a number of recommended reforms, both to our mindset and our economic system. Let's recap those before moving on.
The outcome of these reforms would be profound. Life would be less stressful, fairer and more joyous. Government involvement in our lives would shrink as would the bureaucracy that supports it. Some people would need to be more responsible for themselves.
The universal basic income would provide people with a greater choice in how they live their lives. Some may choose to work less. Some may choose to work more as their wages would no longer be taxed. People would be required to contribute back to society in a number of ways.
Banks would be restricted to lending into housing no more than what they hold in the deposit accounts of their customers. This, together with the land value tax, would stop excessive house price increases. Land would be put to its highest and best use.
The government would use the tax savings account to take money out of the economy when required. This would replace the blunt instrument of raising interest rates. A discount on tax could be offered for a period of time with the aim of reducing discretionary spending. For example, $1.10 of tax credits could be awarded for every dollar deposited into the tax saving account in a given month. People would be happy as they snap up the tax bargains and the government would be happy as demand is immediately reduced.
In the next article I'll show how this all could be afforded.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
