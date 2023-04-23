Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Traffic

Traffic changes to Princes Highway expected for south Batemans Bay Link Road construction

Updated April 24 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Transport for NSW.
Picture by Transport for NSW.

Work is continuing on the South Batemans Bay Link Road project with completion expected by the end of this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.