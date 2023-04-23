Traffic changes to Princes Highway expected for south Batemans Bay Link Road construction

Work is continuing on the South Batemans Bay Link Road project with completion expected by the end of this year.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the project was set to deliver a safer and more efficient connection between south Batemans Bay and the Princes Highway, relieve congestion in Batemans Bay CBD, and support growth in the region.
The South Batemans Bay Link Road will connect Glenella Road with the Princes Highway. The project includes a new roundabout on the Princes Highway and a one kilometre upgrade of Glenella Road between the Princes Highway and Heron Road.
"Work is progressing with more than 9000 tonnes of pavement placed so far to create the new roundabout and the southbound dual carriageway on the Princes Highway," the spokesperson said.
"We expect to see traffic driving across the new southbound lanes as early as next month, which will allow for work to start on widening the northbound side of the highway.
"The project, now expected to be complete by late 2023, has experienced challenging wet weather conditions, including more than 2330mm of rain since the project started.
"The crew has worked hard to minimise delays as much as possible, and thanks motorists and the community for their ongoing patience."
Traffic changes on the Princes Highway can be expected in the coming months.
This will include temporarily moving traffic east onto a new alignment as the pavement on the northbound side of the highway is widened in preparation for the next stage of work. These temporary changes will be in place for up to six months, weather permitting.
The community will be advised of exact dates in advance using roadside electronic signs and the project webpage.
Temporary lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place. One lane will be maintained in each direction on the Princes Highway at all times.
There is no access to Glenella Road from The Ridge Road, and Glenella Road will remain closed between the Princes Highway and Heron Road. These closures will be in place for the duration of the project for the safety of workers and the community.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow an additional five minutes travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
More information on the South Batemans Bay Link Project is available at: nswroads.work/sbblr
