21 years after his soaring single "Amazing" was released, Alex Lloyd continues to tour his masterful music Australia-wide.
Fans on the South Coast will have the chance to listen to Lloyd live in late April 2023.
Lloyd's "Live and Amazing" tour will see him take to the stage in Milton, Tomakin and Pambula for three nights only.
Lloyd is an icon in the modern Australian music scene and has released seven albums since his debut release "Black the Sun" in 1999. His most successful song, "Amazing" reached the charts in Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands when it was released in 2001.
"Amazing" has been streamed more than 14 million times on Spotify, the song's official video has been viewed 1.5 million times on YouTube and remains a favourite in most classic Australian playlists.
The singer-songwriter last visited the Milton Theatre in September 2016 and will return on Friday, April 28. He will then travel south to perform at Smokey Dan's in Tomakin.
Smokey Dan's owner Dan Crooke is expecting tickets to sell out for the gig on Saturday, April 29.
"It's really good for the community to have a well-known musician come and perform," he said.
"We're only a small community, so Alex Lloyd performing at a place like Smokey Dan's is pretty unique. We're a small smokehouse restaurant and gigs like these are helping us become more popular."
Mr Crooke said that bigger events near Batemans Bay are typically held at the Bay Pavilions, so performances like Lloyd's are a big help to smaller businesses like Smokey Dan's
He said his business would not be able to host musicians like Alex Lloyd and Tim Freedman without the help of their agent Joel at J & S Productions.
Some of Lloyd's other top hits include "Green", "Coming Home", "Never Meant to Fail" while his covers of iconic songs like "Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen) and "Better Be Home Soon" (Crowded House) showcase his inherent talent as a vocalist, guitarist and songwriter.
Lloyd has won four ARIA's during his career, including Breakthrough Artist and Best Male Artist.
He will finish the South Coast leg of his tour in Pambula on April 30 at the Longstocking Brewery.
Tickets to Alex Lloyd's "Live & Amazing" tour:
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
