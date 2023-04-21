Moruya's SAGE Farmers Market has reached its 10-year milestone and celebrated the only way it knows how - by hosting another produce-filled, volunteer-run market.
Sustainable Agriculture and Gardening Eurobodalla (SAGE) is a group of farmers, gardeners and food-lovers who share their produce and passion for fresh food every Tuesday at 3pm.
Their market began as a four-week trial with only 12 stalls in January 2013.
SAGE's founding committee member Stuart Whitelaw said the former Eurobodalla Mayor Lindsay Brown urged the committee to keep the markets alive when he saw how popular they were.
"And we did," Mr Whitelaw said.
"From the very beginning, the Eurobodalla community strongly supported the market and attendance for the first two markets were huge. Stalls were emptied within half an hour.
"It started with a good mix of produce, including vegetables, seafood, bread, eggs, fruit, baked goods, preserves, dairy and meat."
Moruya's cherished markets have garnered national praise and was crowned the "most outstanding farmers market in Australia" by delicious. magazine just two years after its inception.
Today, the market is one of Moruya's most popular events and attracts up to 30 local artisans who share their produce each week at Riverside Park.
SAGE continues to operate under one of it's founding principles: if the produce is grown within 160 kilometres of Moruya, it can be sold at the market.
Markets aside, SAGE has made a massive contribution to its community by establishing a community-driven "SAGE Garden" which serves as a meeting place, produce station and venue for events.
The committee also created the Stepping Stone Farm after the bushfires caused supermarket shelves to clear, meaning locals struggled to find fresh food. The farm has provided locals with better access to fresh produce.
"The market is now a key element of the local food system, and continues to provide local farmers, growers and artisans with a place to sell their wares to the hungry public," Mr Whitelaw said.
The markets showcase the Eurobodalla's farm-fresh produce, with Egan's Farm, Old Mill Road Biofarm, Clyde River Berry Farm, Honorbread and Deua Farm Produce making regular appearances at the markets.
"The diversity of produce which made the market such a community favourite in 2013 continues 10 years later."
