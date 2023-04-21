$3.5milllion to launch mental health service in Moruya

South Coast residents will have access to additional free walk-in mental health care services with the establishment of a new Head to Health service in Moruya.
The new Moruya Head to Health service will receive $3.5 million over four years to establish and operate, with the launch of the service expected in mid 2023.
Head to Health provides short to medium term care for adults with moderate to severe levels of mental health needs and immediate support and follow up for people presenting in crisis or distress.
"Access to mental health services in the regions has been an ongoing issue," Bega MP Dr Michael Holland said.
"However with this joint commitment from the NSW and federal Governments for this Head to Health service in Moruya is a much-needed lifeline for the community."
Dr Holland said he had heard first-hand accounts of the trauma people had faced through the Black Summer bushfires and then COVID-19.
"I've heard the struggles our constituents have faced ... having a walk-in service that doesn't require a referral means making that first step to seek help could be all that much easier," he said.
Services are provided by a multidisciplinary team which includes psychologists, social workers, alcohol and other drug workers and peer workers.
All services provided by Head to Health are fully government funded, free to access, and there is no need for an appointment or GP referral.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said the multi-faceted services could help people of Moruya and surrounds gain quicker access to help.
"The multidisciplinary team providing services at Head to Health will ensure that residents of Moruya and surrounds have more access to the support they need and deserve to manage their mental health needs," Ms Phillips said.
The Australian and NSW Governments have jointly committed $45.7 million over four years to establish and operate new services in several regional locations under the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Agreement.
Head to Health services will simplify access to mental health advice and support, making quality information and care more accessible for people across New South Wales.
For more information on Head to Health services, please visit https://www.headtohealth.gov.au/supporting-yourself/head-to-health-services
