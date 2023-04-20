15 years ago, Alison Burns struggled to cover the costs of paying three kids' childcare while working in retail. Now, she is her own boss, running her own family day care business from home.
The Dalmeny mum is one of 12 family day care educators based in the Eurobodalla, who are becoming increasingly popular for growing families.
"I left my retail job to start my own business in childcare so I could be there for my kids because the cost of working and paying for three kids' childcare wasn't viable for me," Ms Burns said.
Since starting her own business 15 years ago, Ms Burns hasn't looked back. Her business meant she could make an income caring for kids aged 0 to 12 while also caring for her own children.
"Because you are your own boss, you can lead the way without a director above you telling you how things are done," Ms Burns said.
Typically, family day care educators can choose their working hours and the ages of the children they care for.
"It's not a babysitting service," she said.
"As much as I teach them, they teach me. Kids have such different interests - some I have never heard about!"
Eurobodalla Council's Children's Services coordinator Louise Hatton said that learning in a "natural home environment" is beneficial for educators, children and their families.
"We've seen generational bonds created between children and their educators over the years," Ms Hatton said.
However, there are still not enough educators in the area to keep up with demand.
The council helps educators start their own businesses and stay on track: "We have a team to help with every step along the way, with continued support in administration and professional development opportunities."
"We all offer different services, which can depend on the families and what works for them.
"There are educators who are nature-based and get out quite often and others that stay in depending on the interests of the families," Ms Burns said.
"If you're passionate about children, you will love it."
Those interested in starting up a family day care can contact childrensservices@esc.nsw.gov.au or call 4474 7333.
