Accolade, captained by Lachlan Brown, has been crowned the Batemans Bay Sailing Club's 2023 Champion after winning the final race of the Bay Cup on Saturday, April 15.
Throughout the season's 12 races, Accolade and Wishful Thinking, captained by Simon Dunlop and John Tracey respectively, were rival competitors it was down to the final event to decide the overall winner.
A fleet of seven boats competed in the final, with sunny conditions and a slight north-easterly wind to gently push them along.
Wishful Thinking got away to a good start, while Accolade made a leebow manoeuvre to take an early lead towards Chain Bay.
READ MORE:
Further back, Moonmist with Tony Sutton and Avior with Peter Paterson contended with Canberra-based yacht Attitude.
Sail La Vie, skippered by John Drummond finished fifth, while Cool Change with Richard Dunne retired alongside Avior.
Accolade reportedly kept a narrow lead on Wishful Thinking until race officer Terry Paton made a radio call to finish the race early due to the fading breeze. The crew on Wishful Thinking agreed to the change, even though it meant they had little chance of overhauling Accolade.
"Wishful" did win the Bay Cup and Coastal Cup series on AMS. "Sail La Vie" finished the race to win the Bay Cup series on PHS. The shortened course came too late for "Cool Change" and "Avior" which both retired.
Full results of the Batemans Bay Sailing Club Cup for 2022-23 are available on bbsc.org.au.
The club will have another eventful weekend when the Marina Regatta is held on April 22 and 23. To enter the regatta or learn more, visit the Batemans Bay Sailing Club's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.