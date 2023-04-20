Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Accolade crowned champion in the 2022-2023 Batemans Bay Cup

Updated April 20 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Brown's Accolade has taken the top spot in the Bay Cup for 2022-2023. Picture supplied
Lachlan Brown's Accolade has taken the top spot in the Bay Cup for 2022-2023. Picture supplied

Accolade, captained by Lachlan Brown, has been crowned the Batemans Bay Sailing Club's 2023 Champion after winning the final race of the Bay Cup on Saturday, April 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.