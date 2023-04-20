Two Tuross Moruya Marine Rescue volunteers have been recognised for their long service.
Southern Zone Marine Rescue commander Mike Hammond travelled down to present the awards recently to Unit Commander Alan Blessington and Coxswain Blaise Hammond.
Both were presented their 10-year long service medal.
"10 years volunteer service is a great contribution to our organisation, our mission and our community" Mr Hammond said.
"It's a great honour to be able to join with the members to celebrate this service and, on behalf of Commissioner Barrell, to present these well-earned medals."
Blaise said the recognition was welcome, but took more from the connections he has made.
"Receiving the medal is a nice acknowledgment" Blaise said, "but the real reward for service is found in the people I've met, the people I've trained, the people we've helped and the camaraderie that I've enjoyed over the years."
Mr Blessington shared a similar sentiment after receiving his medal.
"Over the last 10 years it has been a joy to be in Marine Rescue and the Tuross Moruya unit in particular" he said.
"10 years sound like a long time but it has gone by very quickly because it has been such a pleasure."
Both men indicated they're not likely to hang up their uniform and members of the Tuross Moruya Marine Rescue crew said they looked forward to continuing their work with the pair.
