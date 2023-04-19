The Eurobodalla is preparing for its biggest Youth Week yet.
It will see a heated battle of the bands, dumplings and trivia night, cultural workshops and outdoor movies for 18 to 24-year-olds.
Youth Week is a statewide annual celebration that encourages young people to mingle and get involved with their community. Last year, the "Currents" Battle of the Bands was the biggest attraction at Youth Week.
Youth development officer Michaela Burtenshaw is expecting Currents to be bigger and better this year: "It was such a hit last year with teenagers rocking up in the hundreds."
"It's an epic vibe with a line-up of bands and solo artists as well as food trucks, games and an outdoor chill zone.
"It's one of the only local events purely for young people, and a safe space for teens to dance, perform and have an awesome night out with friends. The youth musical talent in Eurobodalla has always been outstanding."
The best acts at Currents will score vouchers for Planet TX Music in Moruya while the winning performers will get the opportunity to record their music in a free session and the chance to headline for touring artists at upcoming local gigs.
Currents will kick off at 4pm on Saturday, April 22.
Every event during Youth Week is free and is guaranteed to offer something to suit everyone.
"We have heaps on offer for the under-18 crowd, plus we're starting new programs and events for 18 to 24- year-olds," Ms Burtenshaw said.
Mami's Bar in Batemans Bay will be playing host to Youth Week's first free dumpling and trivia night on April 26. Mayor Mathew Hatcher will be the trivia master on the night.
"We're keen to create a fun social environment and hear more ideas from young adults on what they want to see and do around the Eurobodalla."
Check out all Youth Week events on the council website.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
