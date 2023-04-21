The Heyes family has been dealt a tough hand this year.
But thanks to their community's generosity, the family's journey to receive medical treatment for their children may be a little easier.
Kate and Michael Heyes are well-known on the South Coast, with roots in Moruya and Broulee. To receive medical support for their daughter Zara and son Andy, they have put their jobs and lives on hold.
Zara has been suffering from seizures and Andy was recently diagnosed with bone cancer and requires extensive treatment.
Despite their struggles, the family welcomed their third child, Margot on April 7.
To find answers to Zara's seizures and to receive treatment for Andy, the family has relocated to Sydney for 12 months.
But the family of five's battle has not gone unnoticed: their community has rallied together and organised a fundraising auction worth more than $40,000 to support them through their difficult time.
Organisers Lily Brain, Richard Gonzalez, Paul Ellevsen, Lauren Hare, Ashlin Fisher and Jim McCarthy were thrilled that so many businesses were willing to support the family.
"The community has been incredibly supportive - without them we could not be raising this money for the Heyes family," Ms Brain said.
The team have created a catalogue of more than 65 items - everything from a week-long Port Douglas getaway, jewellery, kitchen packages and restaurant experiences which will all be auctioned for the Heyes family.
One of the big-ticket items up for grabs is a surfboard signed by the legendary Mick Fanning which has already received plenty of online bids.
The money raised in the auction will go towards helping the family receive much-needed treatment and cover the high costs of living in Sydney.
"It was a devastating blow for the family when Andy was diagnosed with cancer. What they are going through is incredibly tough, I can't imagine how they would be feeling," Ms Brain said.
"Michael and Kate were blown away with how the community has come together - they can't thank everyone enough."
Ms Brain said there had been a "remarkable" number of contributions, saying so many people had been affected by cancer they could understand the family's struggles.
"They wanted to mention that when they are back on their feet they'd like to donate any left over funds back to research for children's cancer and the Starlight Foundation," she said.
Anyone can place a bid or make a direct donation to the family here. The auction will close during an event to be held at the Broulee Brewhouse on Monday, April 24 where items will go to the highest bidders.
Tickets to the event are sold out, but people are encouraged to continue placing bids. Learn more about the auction here.
