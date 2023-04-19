Enjoy sought-after acreage

In a fantastic location, just a short distance from the Narooma township, is this amazing three acre property.
Step inside and the space opens up to a fabulous living/kitchen and dining area, complete with wood fireplace, reverse cycle air-conditioning and natural light pouring in. The kitchen is new and has top range appliances as well as an induction cook-top.
John Murray, real estate agent, describes the property as an "ideal flat living, quality estate" which would "make a lovely family home."
"It's also very competitively priced," John said.
Another great feature of this home is the flexibility of the layout. The second living area can also be used as another bedroom or even a separate granny flat for guests or extended family.
Outside there is a patio area perfect for entertaining and complemented by a beautiful wrap-around deck.
This property is private and peaceful and located in the very sought-after Rainforest Parkway estate. The almost-level three acres can be used any way you wish - from room for the kids to run around or to have some animals grazing on the grass.
The Narooma area is famous for it's pristine golden beaches, spectacular blue lakes perfect for fishing and water sports, and the delicious local oysters.
Don't miss this opportunity to secure acreage and a beautiful home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.