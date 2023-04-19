Bay Bushwalkers tackle new Murramarang trail

National Parks officially declared the 'Murramarang South Coast Walk' open in February.
Bookings weren't taken until April, but the Bay Bushwalkers did not delay in taking on the experience for themselves with seven members setting out on the three-day hike late in March.
Spanning 34km, this was a full backpack hike. The Bay Walkers camped at each of the three campgrounds, promoted by National Parks for the 'self-guided experience' - Pretty Beach, Depot Beach, and Oaky Beach.
The first night's camp was at Pretty Beach. It rained that night; testing resolve and old equipment. By 8.30am the rains cleared, and the walkers set out to Pebbly Beach, 8kms along the trail.
The weather, almost tropical given the humidity, had the walkers taking frequent stops, but there was plenty of opportunity to stop for pictures too along the scenic trails.
After lunch on Pebbly Beach, the walkers headed to their first overnight camp at Depot Beach. The route along the rock platform was only 2kms, but difficult at high tide. Keeping feet dry and off slippery rocks was nigh impossible. Though the waves crashing over the pebbles had the pebbles "singing".
The Bay Walkers arrived at Depot Beach, glad to finish their first day with a hot shower.
The next morning, off to Oaky Beach - 16kms, the longest day. However, being locals, there was always someone to offer a lift, or in this case an offer to drive their packs to the Murramarang Resort at South Durras. The walkers had an easier trek down from Point Upright and could wade across Durras Lake without the burden of backpacks. Like tourists, they then strolled barefoot along the beach to the Resort.
With packs now back on it was 10kms to Oaky Beach. The trail meandered around and down to those secluded beaches for which the Murramarang is famous.
Oaky Beach Campground, rebuilt as part of the new 'Walk Experience', was a welcome site. Arriving to a clap of thunder the tents went up 'quick smart'.
The next morning it was 8km to the end of the trail at Maloney's Beach. Rain was forecast for noon, but the walkers would be well finished by then. And they were. Unfortunately, the rain came early.
The last 3km was in torrential rain, but the group had their wet weather gear to see them through.
Feedback was provided to National Parks, but it was overwhelmingly positive. The Murramarang South Coast Walk is another iconic bushwalking trail for the South Coast.
More information on the Batemans Bay Bushwalkers and this hike at http://baybushwalkers.org.au
