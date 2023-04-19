Bay Bushwalkers tackle new Murramarang trail

The next morning, off to Oaky Beach - 16kms, the longest day. However, being locals, there was always someone to offer a lift, or in this case an offer to drive their packs to the Murramarang Resort at South Durras. The walkers had an easier trek down from Point Upright and could wade across Durras Lake without the burden of backpacks. Like tourists, they then strolled barefoot along the beach to the Resort.