As a result of the severe drought it is predicted that the number of silos in the district will be substantially increased. One farmer is even now preparing the metal to erect a re-inforced concrete silo.
In practically every lighthouse along the New South Wales coast the power of the light has been increased by thousands of candle power, and now our lighthouse system is one of the finest in the world. The candle power of Gabo and Montague light houses has been increased from 250,000 to 357,000.
President T. Flood should be commended for his action in having it decided at the last Council meeting that a retaining wall and fence be erected at the Shire Hall paddock. This old fence has not only been a disgrace in the main thoroughfare, but absolutely dangerous to pedestrians.
Tennis is booming in Moruya at present, so many players put in an attendance on Saturdays that the Club could do with three Courts instead of two.
Bathers are warned against taking their ablutions in the Moruya River, as, so we are informed, it is infested with large sharks which have got into the river and cannot get out through the bar being almost silted up. On Tuesday our Shire Clerk sent an urgent telegram to the Public Works Dept. to send a dredge at once otherwise our town will be cut off from supplies. The reply was that the Navigation Dept's report stated there is plenty of water on the bar. There is now 7ft 4in of water on the bar and the steamer draws 7ft 11in.
Bateman's Bay. (From our Correspondent.) Court day was held here on the 12 th inst., and a case of unusual interest was tried in which a man named Wildman was fined £10 on two counts of impersonating Federal Taxation officers.
There is great activity in the timber industry, and two boats a week lately have been clearing the heads heavily laden with timber.
"Wild Australia." In Moruya Tonight. Thorpe McConville has gained a great reputation with his famous buckjumping show "Wild Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.