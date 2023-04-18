Bathers are warned against taking their ablutions in the Moruya River, as, so we are informed, it is infested with large sharks which have got into the river and cannot get out through the bar being almost silted up. On Tuesday our Shire Clerk sent an urgent telegram to the Public Works Dept. to send a dredge at once otherwise our town will be cut off from supplies. The reply was that the Navigation Dept's report stated there is plenty of water on the bar. There is now 7ft 4in of water on the bar and the steamer draws 7ft 11in.