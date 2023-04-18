Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

100 years ago: tennis player numbers boom in Moruya

Updated April 19 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy and Ilma Walters with members of the Moruya Tennis Club in the 1920s.
Daisy and Ilma Walters with members of the Moruya Tennis Club in the 1920s.

As a result of the severe drought it is predicted that the number of silos in the district will be substantially increased. One farmer is even now preparing the metal to erect a re-inforced concrete silo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.