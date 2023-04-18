Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Evening View uses barbecues to aid students

Updated April 19 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 8:14am
Judy, Annette and Julie running the barbecue at Bunnings in April, with the funds going to support the View Club's Learning for Life students.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club met on April 12 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

