The Batemans Bay Evening View Club met on April 12 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
Around 20 people enjoyed a dinner before listening to the guest speaker, Lisa Wadham from Aged Care.
Lisa spoke about My Aged Care and other services available to older Australians. Lisa also spoke on ACAT assessment and also the process for registering with My Aged Care. Lisa had information available on these services and also took questions from members.
The club also held a fundraising barbecue at Bunnings earlier in the month and this provided a great start to the funding efforts for the Smith Family's 'Learning for Life' program.
Organisers said Bunnings barbecues have played a big role in enabling the Batemans Bay Evening View Club to raise the number of students it supports from three to six students.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club sponsors six students fully and one student partially (with our Region) and to do this the club needs to raise about $5000 each year.
The club also provides about $500 a year to the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal.
The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
Visitors and guests are always welcome to head along and join everyone to enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker.
Head along and enjoy a fun night with a good meal, relaxed conversation and fascinating guest talks.
For all inquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
