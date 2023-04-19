Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
More than just an op-shop: Tomakin's Rally for Recovery donates $3 million to children's cancer research

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 12:43pm
Rally for Recovery volunteers celebrated their $3 million milestone with MP Dr Michael Holland, MP Fiona Phillips, Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Kristina Keneally and Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher. Picture by Megan McClelland
Rally for Recovery volunteers celebrated their $3 million milestone with MP Dr Michael Holland, MP Fiona Phillips, Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Kristina Keneally and Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher. Picture by Megan McClelland

Rally for Recovery has celebrated a major milestone: raising $3 million for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.

