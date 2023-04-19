Rally for Recovery has celebrated a major milestone: raising $3 million for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.
From its shed on the corner of Ainslie Parade in Tomakin, Rally for Recovery and its team of volunteers have served the community for more than 20 years.
For families doing it tough, the Rally offers affordable household necessities like furniture, appliances and crockery. For the community, it creates a place to meet people and volunteer for a great cause. For children battling cancer, it has consistently raised funds to research and treat the disease.
A far cry from its humble beginnings, the Rally's multi-million dollar success attracted the attention and praise of the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation CEO, Kristina Keneally, who visited the team of 52 volunteers on April 18.
Ms Keneally accepted a cheque for the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation of $117,984 which would increase the Rally's overall contribution to the foundation to $3 million.
Persistence key to Rally success
When it first came to fruition, the Rally for Recovery was nothing more than a few volunteers on the hunt for second-hand goods, working out of an old fire shed.
When they acquired their site on Ainslie Parade in 2001, the shed desperately needed some love - the dirt floor was not ideal to store furniture and appliances. The council allowed the volunteers to establish Rally for Recovery in the fire shed for just $1 a year.
Rally for Recovery was established by Camp Quality founder Vera Entwistle in the early 2000s as an annual car rally to raise funds and thank volunteers. When droughts and inflating costs hindered the car rallies, the Rally volunteers in the Eurobodalla decided to set up their own "op-shop" to continue raising funds for sick children by selling donated goods.
Mike Hitchcock has worked with Rally for nine years and recalled the struggle they faced to build up their stock: "We were scratching around to get anything".
"Once people knew about us, it then became a struggle to find out where to put everything," he said.
Mike and the other volunteers have battled for years to protect their stock, which was often damaged by heavy rainfall. Rain has stopped the team from opening the shop countless times because they lacked the infrastructure to keep their stock and customers dry.
"The tarpaulins were great until it rained. We held up some tarps by putting walking sticks on top of the trollies - it was very primitive."
Recent fundraising efforts and grants have meant the team can now work without the fear of losing stock - but there is still a long way to go.
Kristina Keneally said the success of the Rally is a unique example of a community collaborating for a deserving cause.
"The idea that we're targeting zero childhood cancer is because communities like this have come together to raise funds to make that research possible.
"They're doing it to help children they will never meet."
Celebrating a milestone
Alongside Ms Keneally were Bega MP Dr Michael Holland, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher, who all met with volunteers on April 18.
President Ray Dickinson is expecting the Rally team to reach the $4 million milestone soon, given the growth in popularity of the Rally in recent years.
"People assume that we're part of a large franchise but that's not the case. Everything that we've raised has all come from this little shed. Nobody gets paid, the only thing that gets paid is the delivery truck," Ray said.
After the Black Summer bushfires, the Rally partnered with Anglicare to give bushfire victims essential items like washing machines, fridges and bedding. Recently, they have donated $40,000 to the oncology unit at Moruya Hospital.
Over the past 20 years, the Rally has supported victims of domestic violence and people facing homelessness by delivering and donating necessities.
Regional communities are becoming more reliant on organisations like the Rally as living costs rise. "Some people don't want to pay a lot of money, but here, you can furnish a house for $200," Mike said.
Despite the pandemic, the Rally was still able to raise $1 million between December 2019 and December 2022.
"Once upon a time we used to be lucky to get $500 in a day during our three hours of opening, and now we get $4000 to $6000 every time we open," Mike said.
"We provide money to finance the research into childhood cancer, that's our primary object. But [the Rally] goes beyond that - it's a community setting for the public to donate household goods instead of putting them into landfill," Ray said.
"It's also an opportunity to buy really good quality furniture and it allows volunteers to socialise - they get a kick out of raising these funds.
"I can't think of a better cause."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
