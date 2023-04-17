The weather forecast for the Batemans Bay area suggests favourable conditions for both inshore and offshore fishing for the rest of the week. There may be a brief southerly change from April 19, resulting in a moderate ocean swell of 2.1m. However, fishing should still be productive.
Clyde River
Over the past few weeks, I've been fortunate enough to catch some remarkable fish in the Clyde River, including yellowfin, bream, jewfish, blackfish, and flathead. These catches have only deepened my attachment to the river, having fished in the area for over four decades.
Right now, the temperature of the river stands at 18.8 degrees. For the best results when fishing in the river, it's recommended to use fresh garfish, mullet, and yellowtail as bait. These can typically be caught near the local jetties, the new floating pontoon, or Hanging Rock break-wall during the run-in tide.
Quick tips:
Offshore
The offshore water temperature is currently hovering around 20 degrees. If you go reef fishing at a depth of 30 to 50 meters, you're likely to catch snapper, morwong, and other reef species.
At the FAD off Batemans Bay, some decent dolphin fish and marlin have also been hooked recently.
If you go deep dropping about 150-400 metres to the east of the Tollgate Islands, you can catch bar cod, ling, and blue-eye cod.
South Durras
By trolling with lures, you can catch bonito, salmon, taylor, and kingfish near Wasp Island at South Durras.
Squid jigs are proving to be very effective for squid fishing at the South Durras boat ramp currently.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Whether it's game fishing, deep-sea fishing, deep dropping, river cruising, or a day out exploring the stunning coastline and spotting whales, dolphins, or seals, Josh and his team can offer it. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
