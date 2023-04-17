Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Jewie Josh serves up his fishing tips for the week

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 17 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jewie Josh is Batemans Bay's master at catching jewfish - here he is with a 14kg jewie in March 2023.
Jewie Josh is Batemans Bay's master at catching jewfish - here he is with a 14kg jewie in March 2023.

The weather forecast for the Batemans Bay area suggests favourable conditions for both inshore and offshore fishing for the rest of the week. There may be a brief southerly change from April 19, resulting in a moderate ocean swell of 2.1m. However, fishing should still be productive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.