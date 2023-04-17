Anthony Gill: Universal Basic Income

A Universal Basic Income (UBI) or citizen's dividend is a concept in which every citizen receives a regular payment from the government for life. It is the icing on the cake and the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle in the suite of reforms written about in previous articles.
The payment frequency could be weekly or fortnightly and the amount set at a level which would provide for basic food, clothing and shelter. The UBI would fundamentally change our relationship with government, work and retirement.
Here are some dot points listing the ways our lives would be transformed:
Government would truly be your friend. The wealth of society would be re-distributed as a right without conditions.
Financial pressures would be eased throughout people's lifetimes, including retirement. Superannuation would be a thing of the past.
The welfare and social security system we have today would end. People would need to be personally responsible for the use of their payments.
Citizens would have greater choice about the balance of work and leisure. Volunteer work, casual and part-time work would become more viable.
Hobbies, art, music, culture and community would flourish as people re-prioritised their lives.
Life's unexpected turns could be managed more easily when basic subsistence needs are guaranteed.
UBI critics have two main arguments:
1. People would not work. True. Many people may choose not to work, at least in the traditional sense. However they would be obliged to contribute to society in some way.
2. UBI is unaffordable.
I'll address these two objections in coming articles.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
