Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Anthony Gill: Universal Basic Income

By Anthony Gill
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:00pm, first published April 17 2023 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Gill: Universal Basic Income
Anthony Gill: Universal Basic Income

A Universal Basic Income (UBI) or citizen's dividend is a concept in which every citizen receives a regular payment from the government for life. It is the icing on the cake and the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle in the suite of reforms written about in previous articles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.