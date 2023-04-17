A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after fire engulfed a single-level home at Ibis Place in Catalina.
Fire & Rescue received the call for help at about 2.15pm on Sunday, April 16.
A spokesperson said two children were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation and at least one, a teenage girl, was taken to Batemans Bay District Hospital with breathing issues.
Firefighters battled the blaze for just under an hour.
Five Fire & Rescue NSW trucks and about 18 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
A gas detector was used to make sure the home was clear of toxic carbon monoxide gas.
Police deemed the fire as not suspicious.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
