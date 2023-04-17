Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Teenage girl taken rushed to hospital after house fire in Catalina near Batemans Bay

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 17 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 1:09pm
Fire & Rescue received the call for help at about 2.15pm on Sunday, April 16. Picture from file
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after fire engulfed a single-level home at Ibis Place in Catalina.

