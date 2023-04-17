ANZAC Day
Pay your respects
From Nelligen to Narooma, you can pay your respects to our diggers at services and marches held by RSL sub-branches throughout the Eurobodalla. See our Anzac Day services guide to learn where you can commemorate our fallen soldiers.
Garden Music
Songs Against Silence
Listen to live music, experience a nature-inspired art exhibition, walk amongst the regional gardens and eat well at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on Sunday, April 23. Musician "Sara Sings" will be performing between 12pm and 2pm to raise awareness and funds to combat domestic violence. Music lovers can donate to the Eurobodalla Domestic Violence Committee on the day.
Open Day
Join the SES Crew
The SES are asking you to "see yourself in orange" and join the crew. The Batemans Bay and Moruya SES units are joining forces to host an Open Day at the Moruya headquarters at 10 Yarragee Road, Moruya on Saturday, April 22. Come along from 10am to speak to the SES team and learn about all the benefits that come with being an SES volunteer.
Youth Workshop
Aboriginal Culture
First Nations artist Nigel Stewart will be hosting a youth cultural workshop as part of Eurobodalla's Youth Week. The session will give young people the opportunity to learn about Aboriginal painting techniques and listen to stories and indigenous music. All materials and food will be provided, no bookings required. Come along to the Narooma Youth Cafe at Field St, Narooma from 3pm on Friday, April 21.
Wallflowering
Night at the Theatre
A poignant play about a suburban, middle-aged couple who were once prize-winning ballroom dancers is coming to the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay. "Wallflowering" is written by award-winning Australian playwright Peta Murray and dwells on marriage and "the elusive pursuit of happiness." Watch the play on Wednesday, April 26 at 8pm. Book your tickets at baypavilions.com.au.
Inventi Ensemble
Chamber Tunes
The Inventi Ensemble will be visiting St Paul's Anglican Church in Narooma at 2.30pm on Saturday, April 22. The Melbourne-based six-person ensemble will weave through Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov's famous symphonies with flute, oboe, bassoon, violin, viola and cello in hand. Book your spot for $30 at trybooking.com.
Opening Night
Moments of Happiness
Local artist Jessie Thompson will be opening her art exhibition at the Mechanical Institute in Moruya on Friday, April 21 at 5pm. This whimsical exhibition focuses on the beauty of nature. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.