The Batemans Bay Tigers suffered an upset against the Tathra Sea Eagles in round one of the Group 16 first grade season on April 16.
Despite the match being played on home turf at Mackay Park, the Tigers struggling to fight off the Eagles who are now on a winning streak over the Bay team.
Tigers coach Brenden Fernley was confident ahead of the Tigers first game of the season - their launch on April 14 saw the newly-formed team meet and train: "[The team] hadn't been together that long, but Friday went well and I was really confident going into the first round."
That confidence dwindled as the Sea Eagles rounded out the first half at least two tries ahead of the Tigers.
"I can't knock them - we didn't expect such a clinical performance from them. We have played them three or four times over the last few years and that was their best performance," Fernley said.
Fernley put down the Tigers' loss to players withdrawing due to illness.
"We had some of our guys playing at 50 per cent after coming back from illness...we just need three to four weeks more time together and we'll be sweet."
Brent Lamb, a new signing from the Queanbeyan Blues scored the Tigers' only try of the night in the second half.
"Phillip Stonham [from the Queanbeyan Blues] went really well too - that was his first game in a couple of years."
"It's just about [the team] getting used to each other - I'm not panicking just yet."
Hooker Kye Bruce and fullback Josiah Brierley both made their first grade debuts in the weekend match.
The Tigers will play at home for round two against the Bombala Blue Heelers on Sunday, April 23.
Group 16 Rugby League Round 1, Mackay Park, Batemans Bay:
First Grade: Sea Eagles def Bay Tigers 44-6
Reserve Grade: Sea Eagles def Bay Tigers 32-22
Ladies League Tag: Sea Eagles def Bay Tigers 30-4
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
