South Broulee Beach served pristine conditions for the first Broulee Boardriders open competition in more than six months on Saturday, April 15.
Almost 30 surfers competed for the top spot in the men's open competition including Sam Lambert, Oscar Jackson, Peter Jirgens, Regan Barnes and Trent Carn.
Broulee Boardriders president Richard Gonzalez said surf conditions could not have been better: "We were really lucky - we had three-foot plus waves and perfect weather."
Choosing a day for an open surfing competition is no easy feat, so the success over the weekend could be a sign of more competitions to come.
"We have had bad luck with waves the last couple times we went to run our competitions. Generally, in the opens, people are more picky," Richard said.
"We had a really good turnout - one of the best we've had in a long time. The waves were that good that everyone had the opportunity to surf really well."
Harry Phillips of Ulladulla Boardriders performed strongly in the heats and was awarded 11.26 in the finals, knocking the Broulee Boardriders very own president out of the top spot. Richard Gonzalez was awarded 9.37, followed by Trent Carn (8.50) and Damien Wehner (7.23).
April 15 also saw the over 45's division carve the surf, with Trent Carn placing first, followed by Luke Waters and Robert Reid.
In the open women's competition, Kendall Barnes took advantage of the good swell and was awarded a score of 12. Addie Hatches (9.43) and Lauren Hare (6.06) followed behind.
The Broulee Boardriders will be holding round two of the open comp on May 6, weather permitting.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
