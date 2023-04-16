Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Write Place, Write Time: Don Pollock

Updated April 17 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 9:54am
Write Place, Write Time: Don Pollock
Write Place, Write Time: Don Pollock

Looking through the windows of the primary school at Quakers Hill, Don Pollock used to dream about flying military aeroplanes. Their sound, speed and purpose excited him. Years later, following many adventures, the pupil was captain of the second RAAF aircraft to land in Vietnam.

