Write Place, Write Time: Don Pollock

Looking through the windows of the primary school at Quakers Hill, Don Pollock used to dream about flying military aeroplanes. Their sound, speed and purpose excited him. Years later, following many adventures, the pupil was captain of the second RAAF aircraft to land in Vietnam.
The "originals" arrived in Vietnam on August 8, 1964, 50 years after Australians entered World War 1 on August 4, 1914. This small team of aircraft and support personnel marked the first deployment of a RAAF unit on operations since the Korean War and the first war in which Australians did not fight alongside the British.
Fifty years later Don was reluctant to write a history, so assisted by Kev Henderson and Des Lovett, and other survivors, "Suggy's Men" was completed as an accurate anthology. The book is available through the Secretary, RTFV, at wallabysam14@gmail.com
The title comes from the nickname of their highly respected and much-loved commander, Squadron Leader Chris Sugden, DFC and Bar; "Suggy" to all. This quiet achiever had flown bombers in WW2, fighters in Korea and, finally, transport aircraft in Vietnam. Retiring to Eungai Creek, he raised beef and continued service to the community as a councillor and President of the Nambucca Shire.
Some excerpts, from the chapter, "Coming Home":
When I arrived home, unexpectedly, my mother wept when she realised, she had not recognised her son.
Another veteran had been away from his wife and family for almost a year. When the crew flying him from Sydney to Brisbane realised their delay would cause him to miss his connection, they arranged for the connecting flight to wait. The veteran got home that night to Maryborough!
Applying for a war service home loan, a 24-year-old required a birth certificate. "Ask Mum for it," said the father. The son was amazed to read he had been born an "enemy alien" with a totally different birth name. Mothers can keep secrets!
After reading "Suggy's Men," Suggy's younger sister said "I had no idea that Chris suffered so much in Vietnam." Then she wept.
The book, dedicated to the "Men of RAAF Transport Flight Vietnam (RTFV) 1964-65 and the wonderful women in their lives who have supported them", concludes with an essay from a veteran's widow.
"A Man Cannot Go to War and Stay the Same Man' is dramatic in its raw simplicity.
