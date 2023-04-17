Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Fungi Feastival has secured Alison Pouliot as a keynote speaker

Updated April 17 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:20pm
Ecologist, environmental photographer and the author of three books on mushrooms, Alison Pouliot, is a keynote speaker at the inaugural Fungi Feastival. Picture supplied.
Alison Pouliot, a leading Australian fungi expert, is coming to Eurobodalla and Bega Valley.

