Alison Pouliot, a leading Australian fungi expert, is coming to Eurobodalla and Bega Valley.
Ms Pouliot is so passionate about fungi that she doubles the fun with two autumn seasons every year.
She studies fungi at home in Australia in the autumn months, then travels to northern hemisphere for a second autumn.
Ms Pouliot is an ecologist, environmental photographer and the author of three books.
The Allure of Fungi, her first book begins with the entangled world of mycelium and mushrooms, then follows with stories of fungi forays and conservation of fungi.
She co-authored Wild Mushrooming: A Guide for Foragers with mycologist Tom May, an essential guide for the safe collection of fungi.
This year Ms Pouliot published her third book, Underground Lovers: Encounters with Fungi, which received glowing reviews.
Charles Massey wrote "An evocative, accessible and important book about one of the most vital, yet hugely ignored, kingdoms on our planet - fungi."
The Fungi Feastival is fortunate to have secured Ms Pouliot as keynote speaker this year.
She will present a seminar in Central Tilba on the evening of Friday, June 30, 'Underground Lovers: A foray in fungal realms'.
Fungi, the new poster organisms, are reconfiguring our understanding of the natural environment.
Fungi and plant symbioses are the secret to success in our highly variable climate and nutrient-deficient soils.
Fungi help plants access water and nutrients which increases their resistance to drought and disease.
They also aerate soil, build soil structure and allow water to deeply percolate.
Following Ms Pouliot's presentation there will be a question and answer session.
She will also facilitate two hands-on 'Encounters with Fungi' workshops.
The first is in Cobargo on Saturday, July 1, and the second on Sunday, July 2, at Eurobodalla Regional Botanical Gardens.
This is your opportunity to explore the fungi of our shires, Bega Valley and Eurobodalla.
Participants are encouraged to bring along local fungal specimens for identification.
The inaugural Fungi Feastival is a celebration of all things fungi - science, food and art.
For more information on Fungi Feastival or register for Ms Pouliot's seminar and workshops visit the website.
The Fungi Feastival co-founders gives special thanks to its sponsors for supporting the establishment of the inaugural Fungi Feastival in 2023: Mumbulla Community Foundation, Bega Valley Shire Council, Global Giving and the Australian Government; Tilba Chamber of Commerce; Sugar Bush Creative and Gulaga Gold.
