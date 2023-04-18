Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Places

$22,000 grant will brighten future of Batemans Bay Heritage Museum

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:22am
Museum to harness solar power for artefact protection
The Batemans Bay Heritage Museum will transition to solar power thanks to a $22,578 grant to help the volunteer-run museum protect its artefacts and reduce energy costs.

