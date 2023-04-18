Museum to harness solar power for artefact protection

The Batemans Bay Heritage Museum will transition to solar power thanks to a $22,578 grant to help the volunteer-run museum protect its artefacts and reduce energy costs.
The Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) has worked closely with the Clyde River and Batemans Bay Historical Society to secure funding for a 14.5 kilowatt-hour solar array and ongoing maintenance for the museum.
SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell said the upgrades will help maintain exhibits by giving volunteers more control over the temperature and moisture levels in the museum.
"Solar will enable them to increase the scope of their control without crippling their costs," she said.
Since 1977, the museum has been home to thousands of artefacts and gives the community a glimpse into the history of Batemans Bay and surrounding areas.
Before it was transformed into a museum, the building at 3 Museum Place was the Batemans Bay courthouse. It was originally built in 1905.
READ MORE:
Honorary president of the historical society Ewan Morrison welcomes the upgrades: "The facility is ideal for solar as it only operates during daylight hours," he said.
"Installing solar panels is the first stage to provide energy to stabilise environmental conditions for the preservation of the museum collections."
The museum continues to be wholly operated by volunteers.
The installation will be SHASA's eighteenth successful venture to help Eurobodalla businesses and groups to harness the power of renewable energy by installing solar panels and batteries.
Ms Maxwell said SHASA will continue to help the museum apply for future grants through the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.