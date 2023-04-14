5pm: At the going down of the sun, the dusk service will begin at Moruya's Bush War Memorial. The service will feature a light show, projected onto the side of the World War II bunker; displaying images of men and women from all conflicts who have served Australia in war and peace. If you would like to have your loved one's image projected onto the wall, please email Gary Traynor before Wednesday April 19, gmtraynor1@dodo.com.au. The service will finish approximately 6.30pm.