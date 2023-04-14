RSL sub-branches are coordinating a number of Anzac Day services across the Eurobodalla for 2023.
Batemans Bay
6am: Dawn Service at the Honour Stone.
6.30am: Gunfire breakfast at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
10.15am: March to the Honour Stone, Army leading.
10.50am: ANZAC Commemoration Service at the Honour Stone. Laying of the wreaths.
12.30 pm: Luncheon for current and ex-Service Personnel and Partners
Bergalia
9am: ANZAC Service at the War Memorial in Bergalia Link Road.
Bodalla
Prior to Anzac Day, on Saturday 22 April.
11am: ANZAC Service at the Bodalla Memorial Hall on the Princes Highway.
Central Tilba
9:55am: March to the Cenotaph corner of Corkhill Drive and Bate Street from outside Dromedary Hotel on Bate Street
10am: Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph.
Moruya
5.45am: Dawn Service at the War Memorial.
10.45am: March steps off at the corner Vulcan and Shore Streets. March along Vulcan Street, right into Mirrabooka Avenue and then left into Page Street to the Memorial Hall, 11 Page Street.
11.30am: Anzac Commemoration Service and wreath laying.
12pm: Light refreshments for ex-service men and women, partners and invited guests in the Memorial Hall.
5pm: At the going down of the sun, the dusk service will begin at Moruya's Bush War Memorial. The service will feature a light show, projected onto the side of the World War II bunker; displaying images of men and women from all conflicts who have served Australia in war and peace. If you would like to have your loved one's image projected onto the wall, please email Gary Traynor before Wednesday April 19, gmtraynor1@dodo.com.au. The service will finish approximately 6.30pm.
Narooma
6am Dawn Service at the War Memorial at Club Narooma, 88 Princes Highway.
11am: March steps off from outside Narooma Visitor's Centre to the War Memorial at Club Narooma.
11.05am: ANZAC Service and Wreath Laying at the War Memorial.
12.30pm: A special luncheon will be on sale at Club Narooma after the Service for ex-service personnel and the public.
Nelligen
10.50am: Assembly at the Mechanics Institute Hall, Braidwood Street for a March to the Cenotaph.
11am: ANZAC Commemoration Service at the Cenotaph.
11.30am: A community sausage sizzle will be held at the waterfront park after the service.
Tomakin
6am: Gunfire breakfast at the Tomakin Sports and Social Club
6.45am: Muster at the Rivermouth General Store, cnr Sunpatch and Kingston Parades
7am: March to Tomakin Sports and Social Club. Pipe band and Navy personnel will be in attendance. This year, cadets and scouts will join the march, wearing uniforms from historical wars. Emergency Services workers and volunteers are invited to join the march.
7.30am Anzac Day Commemoration Service
7.45am Breakfast is provided to all marchers by the Tomakin Sports and Social Club. Members of the public are welcome to purchase their breakfast.
Tuross Head
5.30am: Dawn Service at the Memorial Gardens, Plantation Point.
11am: March from Birdwood Circle to the Tuross Head Country Club, 40 Monash Avenue.
11.15am: ANZAC Service at the Tuross Head Country Club.
