NSW Premier Chris Minns visited the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital site at Moruya on April 14 alongside Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and South Coast MP Liza Butler.
The Premier said the new "world-class" hospital will "change lives and ensure that we've got the world's best health district and precinct right here on the NSW south coast."
Chief Executive of NSW Health Infrastructure Rebecca Wark confirmed that the level 4 hospital will be completed by 2025.
"We're quite a long way through our design and development phase...we've tendered for a builder.
"In a little over two years we'll be handing the hospital over...to do the operational commissioning," Ms Wark said.
The Premier met with more than 40 local Aboriginal people, lobbyists for a radiotherapy clinic and workers at the earmarked site on April 14.
Dr Holland said the community had been telling him since entering government, "just get this hospital built".
"That's the commitment this government has made. This hospital will get built. This hospital will be staffed and it will be opened with level four services."
Mr Minns said the hospital was a significant commitment, but a necessary one. "I can't wait to be down here to cut the ribbon and open the doors."
South Coast MP Liza Butler pointed out the situation of current hospital services in Moruya: "I spent a few days here...at Moruya hospital and the staff were fabulous but the current hospital is really past it use-by date."
When asked how the government planned to ensure hospital staff had housing options, the Premier said he was happy to hear any community and ideas, given the housing crisis on the south coast.
"I'm happy to speak to the local Mayor. If there's an initiative that we think can make a difference, we're up for trialling it."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
