Attention small business owners. Nominations for the 2023 Australian Rural Business Awards are open.
They are Australia's only awards dedicated solely to rural and regional small businesses.
The awards celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of our amazing hard-working regional small businesses that punch above their weight, help to support the local economy and community and create jobs.
Award nominations close midnight Sunday, April 30, with award submissions due by midnight, Friday, May 5.
After nominating, the award organisers will send a personal submission to complete.
It is a list of questions that will be reviewed by the judges who are totally independent from the award organisers Spend With Us - Buy From a Bush Business Marketplace.
READ ALSO:
The online awards ceremony will be held by zoom at 7.30pm on Friday, June 23, with ticket sales now open.
The competition is free to enter and to qualify businesses must employ less than 20 people.
It is an opportunity to nominate a small business you love or to showcase your own business.
There are 14 categories and businesses may enter more than one category.
The categories for awards are:
Awards nomination form - Awards Nomination Form
Spend With Us - Buy From a Bush Business Marketplace is an online shopping marketplace, community and directory for Australian rural and regional small businesses that have been impacted by bushfires, drought, floods and COVID.
It supports rural businesses that find it hard to compete due to location, size, technology or other adversities.
Sarah Britz, a web designer from the Central Coast, NSW, realised that many small businesses in rural bushfire-affected areas had no online presence to keep trading, sell their products, and earn an income when they couldn't get to markets, or their bricks and mortar stores were closed.
She created Spend With Us to help these small businesses easily get online and connect them with the city to bring money back into these communities that had seen no tourism come through for months.
Meanwhile, on Facebook, Jenn Donovan was growing a community of people who wanted to support small rural and regional businesses throughout the devastating prolonged drought that had a grip on so many rural communities.
The two connected and over three years have built a platform that helps to sustain rural and regional small businesses across Australia through natural disasters and beyond.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.