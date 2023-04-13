Grumpy Old Man - it is time to celebrate the dad bod

Dad bod owners of the world - stand up and rejoice.
Forget the continued fat-phobic narrative that seems to pervade our shallow society.
Your time has come to be in the spotlight and be celebrated.
I recently saw a social media post talking about how to step up and change the so-called dad bod.
Meanwhile my social media streams are filled with advertisements about underwear going all the way up to the middle of the chest, designed to pull in and reduce the stomach's circumference.
And what concerns me is it speaks about the dad bod as though it is a bad thing, even a thing of which we owners should be ashamed.
Instead, I say it is something that should be respected, as a sign of our sacrifice to take care of our families.
The dad bod shows that we've moved beyond focusing solely on ourselves, our pleasures, our pursuits and ambitions.
And instead of actually using the gym memberships that we inevitably pay for in the belief that we will someday, somehow find the time and motivation to work out, we prefer spending our time sitting around the family dinner table, or reading bedtime stories.
Yes, rather than spending hours at the gym, on the track or on the sporting field each week we focus our energy and attention on playing with our children, running them around to their beginner sporting lessons.
And instead of lamenting our changing bodily shape, we rejoice at each new experience, each tiny victory, of our children.
That is the essence of being a father - because real men, real fathers, do not have abs.
So instead of being something of which we should be ashamed, the dad bod is a badge of honour to be celebrated.
It is definitely not something needing to be fixed, but rejoiced.
So dad bod owners, puff out your chest, even out as far as your stomach, and celebrate the contribution you have made to your families, your communities, and keeping people employed across the hospitality and health sectors.
