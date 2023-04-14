The Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) wants to harness the power of solar energy in the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven by creating a community-owned "Local Power Resilience Hub".
SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell said the idea for a hub has been on the table for years and that it's time to make the jump from small-scale rooftop solar to a multi-million dollar solar farm for the south coast.
Across Australia, there are about 120 community groups like SHASA that strive to achieve a low-carbon economy. Ms Maxwell said these passionate groups are finding that communities are excited to have local energy storage, but admits it is difficult to kickstart the project.
Ms Maxwell said the vital feasibility studies create a roadblock on the way to building the hub and would cost somewhere between $100,000 to $500,000.
"SHASA will be putting together a paper to go to MP Dr Michael Holland to ask for the possibility of a Local Power Resilience Hub."
SHASA's goal is to spearhead a pilot hub for the south coast, similar to a regional power program in Victoria in 2019 which saw three "Community Power Hubs" built, resulting in 1705-megawatt hours of renewable electricity over a year.
The hub will create renewable energy for the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven and help the south coast move away from coal power.
"What we're asking for is $8 to $9 million over three years which certainly would leapfrog us from dependence on coal and gas," Ms Maxwell said.
The hub would create more cost-effective electricity solutions for low-income families or those who are renting and cannot invest in solar.
"The hub is the missing piece - we have rooftop solar but we're missing it at a community scale...once it is community-run, you can employ local people.
"If we want to tap into our region's potential and keep money local, we need to enable people who can't put solar on their homes access to the economic benefits of solar."
Since forming in 2016, SHASA has helped 18 Eurobodalla businesses and community groups to install solar panels and nine install solar and batteries.
"Instead of government rebates, let's get the community to work towards a long-term solution."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
