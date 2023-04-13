Male truck driver with head injuries after truck rolls near Bermagui

A male truck driver has sustained head injuries after the truck rolled over just north of Bermagui.
A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said the incident happened at around 9.30am on Thursday, April 13.
It was a large truck and ambulance personnel were still at the scene on Wallaga Lake Road, near Haywards Beach, at 10.45am.
The man is believed to be in his 60s and was initially trapped in the vehicle.
A helicopter was initially called to transport the patient to hospital but he will now be transported by road.
It is not yet known at which hospital he will be treated.
More to come
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
