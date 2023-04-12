Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The Kangaroo Valley black panther, the Nerriga Giant, and the man who believed they are out there

Kathy Sharpe
By Kathy Sharpe
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
The Kangaroo Valley black panther, the Nerriga Giant and the man who believed they are out there
The Kangaroo Valley black panther, the Nerriga Giant and the man who believed they are out there

An avid researcher into sightings of Australia's ancient, rare and possibly mythical creatures, Rex Gilroy, has died.

