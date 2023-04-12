In a league of its own

Surrounded by beautiful gardens, the owner has created her home as a tranquil refuge. From the moment you enter, the privacy and serenity are all a celebration of simple beauty. It's the ideal space for entertaining, relaxing and unwinding.
"The gentleman who designed the house actually lived in it when the property was first built. It's quite beautiful and unique," said Peter Asbury, real estate agent.
The gardens, both front and back, are in a class of their own, allowing for privacy and a refuge for a whole range of wildlife.
On entry to the home the open-plan lounge room has a brick fireplace that extends through the other two levels, forming a feature with the high raked ceilings. The three bedrooms, all with built-ins and ceiling fans, and bathroom with separate toilet are also on this level. There is another level off the dining room which can be a bedroom, family room or office.
Walk up to the dining and kitchen area with doors that lead you to the covered entertainment area. This is a sanctuary for the backyard where you can hide away gardening in the covered veggie patch.
"The home is like an extension of the garden, there's a lot of colour inside as well as outside," Peter said.
There's also a garden shed, single garage, free-standing carport and a private outdoor shower for when you come home from the beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.