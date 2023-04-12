A man has been bitten by a snake while riding on a mountain bike trail near Deep Creek Dam.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, had puncture wounds after encountering the snake and was taken to Moruya Hospital to be treated.
NSW Ambulance, Batemans Bay RFS and Fire and Rescue Moruya teams all responded to the incident, which happened at about 9am on Monday, April 10.
Mark Gould, station commander of Fire and Rescue Moruya said the incident happened about one kilometre along Dog Trap Road, just south of Deep Creek Dam near Mogo.
"We were able to use a mule, a special rescue tool to assist the patient," Mr Gould said.
The mule enabled rescuers to transport the man along the steep track.
NSW Ambulance were unable to say which species of snake bit the man.
The Eastern brown snake, diamond python, red bellied black snake and tiger snake are all known to live in the Eurobodalla.
