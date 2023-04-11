100 years ago: tourists overflow in Batemans Bay

Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Looking back 100 years ago, tourist overflow in Batemans Bay

Updated April 12 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 7:54am
MR. Siddall, lessee of the local Refrigerating Works, who a few months ago advertised for eggs, has since received over 4,000 dozen. He sent his first consignment to Sydney last week. Receiving the handsome return of 1/9 per dozen.

