100 years ago: tourists overflow in Batemans Bay

MR. Siddall, lessee of the local Refrigerating Works, who a few months ago advertised for eggs, has since received over 4,000 dozen. He sent his first consignment to Sydney last week. Receiving the handsome return of 1/9 per dozen.
BATEMANS BAY (From our Correspondent.) There was a big influx of visitors to the Bay during the Easter holidays. The accommodation houses were full to overflowing, and many camps were to be seen along many beaches. Car loads of tourists were unlucky in having to either return to Moruya or to go to Milton for want of accommodation.
Easter Monday C. of E. sports were controlled by Mr. Vin. Ison (hon. sec.). The following are the sporting items: - Novelty races (horses) - Glen Ball, Fred Sellick and Silvester Connell; Hunt - Glen Ball; Apple Race - Glen Ball; Melon Race - Glen Ball; Figure eight - Val Sellick; Stepping Contest - Val Sellick; Throwing at wicket - Miss Wright; Nail Driving - Mrs. Backhouse; Guessing Competition - Mrs. A. Ryan and Mrs. Sebbens.
Mr. Fenning's new punt is now looking like a Roman galley, and will shortly be ready for planking. Some people are asking if there is going to be a launching.
We note that Moruya had a deluge of two points the other day. Well, we very nearly equalled that last weekend. Everybody is looking skywards as tanks and drinking water are out and we are dependent on the spring water. Hopes of rain before this goes to press.
Sale of Bodalla Dairy Farms. The first subdivision sale of the Bodalla Estate was held in the hall on Wednesday afternoon. ... No. 1 farm, "Umeboro," sold to Mr. W. Cook for £3,250; No. 2 farm, "Cooper's Island," sold to Mr. Emmott Simpson for £5,250; No. 3 "Long Point," was eventually secured by Mr. Clem Bate for £7,700; No. 4 farm, "Trunketabella," was knocked down to Mr. Osborne for £6,400; No. 5, "Bridge Farm," was also secured by Mr. Osbourne for £5,000. No. 8 farm, known as "West Flat," no offer was received; No. 9 farm, "Ah Locks," was passed in at £2,700; No. 10 farm, "Mortfield," sold privately to Mr. Willington, Hornsby, for £3,000; Farm No. 11, "Long Flat," afterwards sold to Mr. Kay for £5,250; No offer was received for No. 12, "Elizabeth Farm; No.13 farm, "Blind Ned's," was sold to Mr. Stewart for £4,900; "Riverview Farm" was afterwards sold to Mr. Abraham Emmott for £4,500. The remaining farms have for the present been withdrawn from sale.
The total amount of sales - £49,750, which includes Bumbo Farm, sold privately to Mr. J. Crapp for £4,500.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
