100 years ago: tourists overflow in Batemans Bay

Sale of Bodalla Dairy Farms. The first subdivision sale of the Bodalla Estate was held in the hall on Wednesday afternoon. ... No. 1 farm, "Umeboro," sold to Mr. W. Cook for £3,250; No. 2 farm, "Cooper's Island," sold to Mr. Emmott Simpson for £5,250; No. 3 "Long Point," was eventually secured by Mr. Clem Bate for £7,700; No. 4 farm, "Trunketabella," was knocked down to Mr. Osborne for £6,400; No. 5, "Bridge Farm," was also secured by Mr. Osbourne for £5,000. No. 8 farm, known as "West Flat," no offer was received; No. 9 farm, "Ah Locks," was passed in at £2,700; No. 10 farm, "Mortfield," sold privately to Mr. Willington, Hornsby, for £3,000; Farm No. 11, "Long Flat," afterwards sold to Mr. Kay for £5,250; No offer was received for No. 12, "Elizabeth Farm; No.13 farm, "Blind Ned's," was sold to Mr. Stewart for £4,900; "Riverview Farm" was afterwards sold to Mr. Abraham Emmott for £4,500. The remaining farms have for the present been withdrawn from sale.