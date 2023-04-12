A sense of camaraderie, learning life-saving skills, contributing to the community or just wanting to lend a hand - there are so many reasons to join the SES.
During the devastating Black Summer bushfires, SES volunteers in Moruya and Batemans Bay came to the forefront when the RFS and Fire and Rescue teams were inundated with calls for help.
Out-of-area SES units also rushed to assist bushfire-affected communities as the nation looked on.
Although the Batemans Bay SES headquarters was devastated by the bushfires, volunteers used what they had to evacuate people across the Eurobodalla, clear the highway of burnt debris, assist in road accidents and make welfare checks.
Between fires and floods, SES volunteers did not have a day off for three months in 2020.
Unit Commander for Batemans Bay SES Kevin Shepherd said despite losing their headquarters, the support they received from the community after the fires was invaluable.
"We doubled our membership [of volunteers] at the start of 2020 with the bushfires," he said.
However, volunteer numbers have recently dropped off.
"We're now struggling with numbers of volunteers who can help in general land rescues.
"The cost of living has made it harder for us to retain volunteers."
In the hopes of rebuilding their crucial volunteer base, the two south coast units will host an Open Day at the Moruya SES Unit on Saturday, April 22.
The day will give people the chance to meet SES volunteers, learn about the equipment and training and hear about the diverse roles available in the SES.
Learn more about the Open Day here or get involved at ses.nsw.gov.au.
We spoke to volunteers at the SES Batemans Bay Unit to learn why they joined the SES:
Jacklyn Roque, Community Engagement Officer
Before moving to Batemans Bay, Jacklyn gained years of experience with the SES unit in Ivanhoe, near Wilcannia in remote NSW.
"When I was there, only 110 people were living in Ivanhoe - 30 of them were inmates."
Jacklyn admitted she suffered from social isolation and saw joining the SES as an opportunity to build connections. "I'm definitely a 'people person' and I think that's what I missed in Ivanhoe."
Joining the SES meant learning new things and helping out the community: "Accidents out there were very serious - we supported the Royal Flying Doctor Service when there were massive car accidents and farm accidents."
Jacklyn now serves as the Community Engagement Officer for the Batemans Bay Unit.
"The SES has saved me in more ways than one."
Barb Magrath
Like many other volunteers, Barb joined the SES after the bushfires. Before coming to Batemans Bay, Barb lived in West Wyalong. "SES was in West Wyalong, but I didn't ever know it was there. That's why we need to get out and do events like the Open Day," she said.
"I joined because I heard people say it was like a family. When you're on your own with no family and need help, these guys have helped.
"I joined because I needed something to do and I was on my own. They've all saved my life in a lot of ways.
"And orange seems to be my colour!"
Arthur Hardy, Planning Officer
Arthur has been a constant presence in the Batemans Bay SES unit, having served for nine years.
"It's nice to hear people say thank you and feel like you've contributed.
"Its about putting something back into a society that has been pretty good to me.
Mr Shepherd said Arthur is usually one of the first ones to raise a hand and jump in the truck.
"It gives me a sense of camaraderie, everyone gets on really well," Arthur said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
