Eurobodalla SES makes call-out for volunteers ahead of Open Day

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 9:14am
From left: Jacklyn Roque, Arthur Hardy, Mike Day, Barb Magrath, Blain Yates, Peter Diven, Lisa Shepherd, Kevin Shepherd. Front: Keith Pekin, Annalise Shepherd. Picture by Megan McClelland
A sense of camaraderie, learning life-saving skills, contributing to the community or just wanting to lend a hand - there are so many reasons to join the SES.

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

