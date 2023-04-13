Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay rated the worst town in NSW for renters with pets

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When a pet is added to the equation, finding a place to rent becomes almost impossible in towns like Batemans Bay. Picture by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
When a pet is added to the equation, finding a place to rent becomes almost impossible in towns like Batemans Bay. Picture by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

It's no secret that finding a rental property in the Eurobodalla is a nightmare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.