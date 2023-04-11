The Batemans Bay Tigers are welcoming a high-profile signing to their team in Todd Ryan, who has garnered five years' experience with the St. George Illawarra Dragons.
Batemans Bay Tigers coach Brenden Fernley worked closely with Ryan when he played with the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs after his five-year run with the Dragons.
"He's definitely going to add value and experience to our team. He's exactly the guy we need and that will lead the other players," Fernley said.
In total, the Bay Tigers are welcoming seven new signings this season:
Jack McGlone (halfback), Sam Taholo (prop), Liuaki Ahosivi (prop), Brent Lamb (back rower) from Queanbyean Blues, Reeion Murray (outside back) from Queanbeyan Roos, Mitch Webb (outside back) and Todd Ryan (halfback) from St. George Illawarra Dragons and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
Ryan brings three years' experience playing with the Dragons under 20s team and two years playing in the NSW Cup.
"We've also got a few seniors coming back from last year."
Young gun Sam Taylor will be pushing for a first grade debut this season after proving himself as a strong halfback in the under 18s team.
"We've really struck a good balance, I'm hoping this will be our big year.
"Even though a few guys are coming from out of town, their amount of experience will definitely help the whole team settle in."
The Bay Tigers will play their first game of the season at Mackay Park on Sunday, April 16. The ladies league tag game is on at 12pm, reserve grade will play at 1pm and the first grade match will kick off at 2.30pm.
Fernley says the Tigers' first round against the Tathra Sea Eagles could prove a challenge: "The last time we played them was in last year's semi-final."
The Tigers were unsuccessful against the Eagles, but the Bega Roosters took out the top spot in the 2022 grand final.
As part of round one, the Moruya Sharks will face the Bega Roosters at the Bega Rec Ground on April 15 while the Narooma Devils will battle the Eden Tigers on April 16 at the Bill Smyth Memorial Oval in Narooma.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
