St. George Dragons, Queanbeyan Blues, Roos players to join Batemans Bay Tigers for 2023 season

By Megan McClelland
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 12:05pm
After 5 years' experience playing with the St. George Illawarra Dragons and two years playing in the NSW Cup, Todd Ryan is ready to support the Batemans Bay Tigers in 2023. Picture supplied
The Batemans Bay Tigers are welcoming a high-profile signing to their team in Todd Ryan, who has garnered five years' experience with the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

