The Group 16 Batemans Bay Tigers are ready to tackle this year's season, with their official launch happening at Mackay Park on Friday, April 14.
Tigers' coach Brenden Fernley said the committee had "worked overtime" to make the oncoming season a great one, and now it is time for the team to deliver.
The Monaro Knockout on April 1 was a perfect opportunity for a warm-up with the Tigers' new lineup of players.
READ MORE:
"We had a light trial against Basin View [earlier], but the Monaro Knockout was the first time we had all played together," he said.
"We ended up beating Canowindra, Cootamundra and Bungendore on our way to the grand final where we lost to Eden."
Fernley said he was impressed in the preseason by the under 18s players who played well in the Monaro Knockout. At least one under 18s player will be pushing for a debut in the first grade team this year.
Fernley admits that the process of rallying a team happened very quickly. "Two months ago we weren't sure we could put a quality side on the park. But we've got a good balance of players this year."
Fernley is excited to officially welcome the new players and launch the Tigers' season on April 14.
The public are welcome to join in the festivities and meet the new players from 6pm at the Mackay Park clubhouse in Batemans Bay. The first grade, reserve grade, under 18s and Ladies League Tag teams will be announced from 6.30pm.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.