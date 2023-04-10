Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay Tigers will launch their first grade line-up on April 14

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 7:00am
From left: Batemans Bay Tigers Tom Bollard and Liam Selwood outran the Bungendore Tigers at the Monaro Knockout on April 1.
The Group 16 Batemans Bay Tigers are ready to tackle this year's season, with their official launch happening at Mackay Park on Friday, April 14.

Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

