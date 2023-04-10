After an Easter long weekend of mixed weather conditions, plenty of trips to the beach and Easter eggs, holidaymakers made their way home on April 10.
Caravan parks, hotels, restaurants and retailers welcomed the migration of tourists from Canberra, Sydney and surrounds to kickstart the autumn school holidays.
The Eurobodalla provided a few showers and cloud coverage on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, while Sunday and Monday were mostly free from rain and turned on the sunshine as the long weekend drew to a close.
Nichola Creighton, manager at the BIG4 Moruya Heads Easts Dolphin Beach Holiday Park, said most of her guests were leaving on Easter Monday.
"Our guests were very well behaved, maybe a little bit ruffled from all the holiday traffic."
Ms Creighton said all their accommodation was booked out over the long weekend and they won't be seeing similar crowds until the King's Birthday long weekend in June.
The weekend did not come without some tragedy on the roads, with four people dying in a collision on the Barton Highway on Good Friday.
Holidaymakers traveling on the Princes Highway and Clyde Mountain were fortunate that no major accidents delayed their trip to the coast.
"We had people checking in on [Easter Monday] saying the traffic was backed up to Sydney," Ms Creighton said.
"They're going to need another holiday!"
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
