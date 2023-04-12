Gold Day Out!
Montreal Goldfield
Want to venture a little beyond the Eurobodalla? The Montreal Goldfield Heritage Day is happening on Saturday, April 15 at 769 Wallaga Lake Road, Wallaga Lake. The day will feature gold panning, Billy tea and damper, kids games, live music and a barbecue. Entry is $7.50 per person or $25 for a family. Learn more by calling 6493 3054.
Forest Festival
Get Familiar with Flora
Eurobodalla's two-week festival of nature, From the Forest is running from April 8 to 23. Come visit the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens to learn about the flora and fauna that live in the Eurobodalla. An art exhibition, movies by the moonlight, breakfast with the birds, a fungi walk are happening throughout the festival. Learn more at erbg.org.au.
Something Big
Art in the Big Hall
Tilba's "Something in the Big Hall" is an exhibition of music, film, history, poetry and walks. Running from April 9 to 16, this festival aims to celebrate Tilba's local artistry and colourful history. There will be guided heritage walks, a "Lantern Light Poetry Trail" and live music. Learn more by calling 0407 413 139.
Australian Baroque
Baroque Brass
The South Coast Music Society will host an afternoon of courtly baroque music at the St Bernards Catholic Church at Batehaven on Sunday, April 16. The baroque ensemble are national pioneers for period brass instrumentation. Watch their performance from 2pm. Tickets are available at the door or at southcoastmusicsociety.com.
Creation Station
Kids Mess & Make
Soul Studio and Active Art are hosting a hands-on creative arts workshop for kids aged 2 to 6 on Saturday, April 15 in Batemans Bay. This fully supervised session includes a painting wall, collage station and finger painting. This 45-minute workshop will be a perfect school holiday treat! Learn more by calling 0414 783 412.
Code Robots!
Free Coding Workshop
Tech and robot-loving kids in grades 2 to 9 can learn how to program, navigate and control robots in a free one-hour workshop held by the nbn Community Hub at 3 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay. It will run from 2.30pm on April 14. Bookings are essential - email batemansbayhub@nbnco.com.au to book.
Arts Academy
2-Day Drama Workshop
Teenagers aged 14 to 18 are invited to a 2-day drama workshop hosted by Stellar Performing Arts Academy, at Carroll College in Broulee. Learn about improvisation, scriptwriting, physical theatre and ensemble work and harness creativity. Tickets are available at stellarperformingarts.com.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
