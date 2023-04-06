Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Three adults rescued near Montague Island after engine failure

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:53pm
Marine Rescue NSW received a distress call at about 9.30am on Thursday, April 6, from a vessel two nautical miles south of Montague Island. Picture supplied
Three adults have been rescued just south of Montague Island after their boats engine failed.

