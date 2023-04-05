Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
$5000 grants available for owners of heritage items and buildings in the Eurobodalla

The Nelligen Hall received a slight facelift thanks a heritage grant last year. Picture supplied
The Nelligen Hall received a slight facelift thanks a heritage grant last year. Picture supplied

The council is hoping locals and tourists alike will continue to appreciate the Eurobodalla's historical buildings and items as it announces $5000 grants for owners of heritage property.

