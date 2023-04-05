The council is hoping locals and tourists alike will continue to appreciate the Eurobodalla's historical buildings and items as it announces $5000 grants for owners of heritage property.
Owners of heritage buildings and items can apply for up to $5000 support to assist with restoration or maintenance.
In total, $25,500 is up for grabs this year as part of Heritage NSW and the council's annual program.
The council states that the funding support "will lead to ongoing improvement in the Eurobodalla's streetscapes".
Successful applicants will need to contribute to the maintenance and restoration of their heritage building or item "dollar-by-dollar". The funded works must also be completed by April 30, 2024.
Applications for the grants close at 2pm, May 5. Learn more about the council's heritage grants here.
