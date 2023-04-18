One of New Zealand's most awarded chefs, Martin Bosley, began his love affair with oysters when he bought food consultancy Yellow Brick Road.
"I love seafood and the business but felt I had done my time in the kitchen and the opportunity to buy Yellow Brick Road came up," he said.
It gave him the chance to tell the stories of the third- and fourth-generation fishermen he had bought from for decades.
The fishermen report what fish are landing and Yellow Brick Road's 300 customers - restaurants, hotels and lodges - place their orders for whole or filleted fish.
The fish is processed wherever they are landed, then packed and couriered to clients.
"The fish is out of water for no more than 36 hours," Mr Bosley said.
He said at the beginning they had one oyster farmer but now they have five different farmers.
They have become one of New Zealand's largest oyster suppliers and a one-stop shop for oysters.
"That was the beginning of my oyster journey, understanding the merroir of oysters and the huge role the environment plays in the flavour of the oyster."
For Mr Bosley opening every oyster is a joy.
"There is no hiding behind a raw oyster and until you open the shell you never know what you have got."
Oysters are the original food with provenance behind them.
Since Roman times they have always been known by their locales.
These "incredibly clever animals change sex according to the population", Mr Bosley said.
Flavour, texture and appearance vary immensely.
NSW's South Coast rock oysters have pretty shells and a sense of refinement and elegance.
New Zealand's Bluff oysters are "gangsters" in comparison, with rough, dirty shells and a very intense flavour.
"It is like a slap across the face with a sea wave," Mr Bosley said.
The Bluff is the world's only wild species and its "massive" flavour profile reflects the very deep, very cold water of the Foveaux Strait south of the South Island.
Mr Bosley said he had a meal at the restaurant of French chef Michel Bras "that completely transformed the way I felt about food and the way I cooked".
He found Rick Stein to be very honest, genuine and with a great deal of integrity.
"He has been singing the praises of the local heroes [producers] for years and I have always liked that," Mr Bosley said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
