Narooma Oyster Festival's cooking demo will star Martin Bosley

By Marion Williams
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 9:56am
New Zealand chef, fishmonger, author and oyster judge Martin Bosley will headline the always popular cooking demonstrations at Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 6. Picture supplied.
One of New Zealand's most awarded chefs, Martin Bosley, began his love affair with oysters when he bought food consultancy Yellow Brick Road.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

