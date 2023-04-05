Just because your dog is friendly, doesn't mean other dogs are. Some dogs can be anxious and easily overwhelmed.

Never let your dog run up to another dog. Check with its owner first to see if your dog can say hello.

Respect others' space and always put your dog on a leash when arriving and leaving the beach.

Observe your dog's behaviour and keep them in sight. Owners often confuse dominant behaviours with play behaviours. Behaviours like inappropriate mounting and excessive barking is not acceptable.

Take a bag and pick up your dog's poo.

Avoid taking your dog to crowded areas and keep them away from children and people fishing.