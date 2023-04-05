The council has reported an increase in complaints about dog behaviour across the Eurobodalla and is calling owners to "set the standard" for beach etiquette.
Complaints have been recorded recently about dog behaviour on Tomakin, Broulee and Tuross Head beaches and rangers have warned they will be monitoring popular areas over the Easter weekend.
Senior ranger Mitchell Stirling said a "friendly balance" needed to found between dogs, their owners and other beachgoers.
"Nobody wants their day to be ruined by treading on dog poo or a dog on the loose running across towels, knocking children over, or stealing fishing bait," he said.
"To achieve this happy medium, the responsibility lies with dog owners.
"They need to have voice control over their dog. If a dog does not reliably come when called, then they are not ready to be off a leash."
The council have recommended some tips for dog owners in the community:
The shire has more than 25 beaches with 24-hour off-leash access for dogs. Learn more about dog-friendly beaches here.
