Boaters are being urged to be extra careful on the water this Easter long weekend.
So far this year, Marine Rescue NSW have made 1,675 rescues across the state's waterways, while 159 rescues were made during last year's Easter long weekend.
On Tuesday, April 4, Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell urged boaters to "play their role to avoid accidents".
"We've seen far too much trauma on our coastline this summer, my hope is that we get through this Easter weekend with no fatalities or serious injuries," Commissioner Barrell said.
READ MORE:
Mr Barrell said planning a boating trip is key to safely enjoying time on the water.
"Simple checks of making sure that your boat is in good working order before you leave the boat ramp, checking that you have the right safety equipment and checking that you have the right amount of fuel for your voyage can prevent a good day on the water turning to a bad day," he said.
Boaters can "log on" with their local Marine Rescue base by using VHF marine channel 16 or by using the free Marine Rescue NSW app.
"It's a simple step," he said.
"If you don't return as planned, Marine Rescue will start looking for you."
Learn more or get in touch with your local Marine Rescue team at marinerescuensw.com.au. Boaters can always check conditions at bom.gov.au/nsw.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.