Granties Maze and Fun Park is open all Easter weekend Advertising Feature

There's something for everyone to enjoy at Granties these holidays. Picture supplied

These school holidays, take your family and friends to Granties Maze and Fun Park in Foxground, just a short drive from Gerringong. They're open all Easter weekend.



The Park boasts about 100 rides and attractions, including archery, Nerf gun shooting target, horse and pony rides, a ninja wall, obstacle course and mini-golf.



Within the 500 square metre, undercover rides shed, there are around 70 rides.

"A lot of the rides are for little children, but there's also rides for teenagers and adults that are a little bit faster," said John Grant, founder.



The most recent addition, which joins the motorised zebra, crocodile and scorpion, is the lion, which John says is a "one of its kind ride" for children aged 13 and above.



The mechanical zebra is a crowd favourite. Picture supplied

As the name suggests, the park started out as a traditional maze with a network of paths and hedges in a puzzle.

"The maze activity is still the second most popular in the park," John said. "But the most popular activity is the spider's web that we have had for about seven years now."

"It is a huge structure consisting of six levels and is suitable for children from the ages of about four up to those fit people in their 90s."

"Imported from Mexico, the spider's web is quite physical, requiring you to climb to level one and then bounce to the next level with a slide at the top of level six."



John has found custom bespoke rides not found anywhere else as he used to travel overseas to source them, particularly ride trade shows in China.

Entry to the park is free so you only pay for the rides or activities you want to do. There are picnic areas and barbecues for a great day out.



"There are different packages available depending on what people want," John said. "See the website for all the deals."

