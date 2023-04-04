Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Property of the Week

87 Ridge Avenue, Malua Bay

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
April 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural acreage by the coast
Rural acreage by the coast

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 87 Ridge Avenue, Malua Bay
  • $1,250,000
  • Agency: Elders Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Rebecca Shepheard 0413 580 309
  • Inspect: By appointment

Located mere minutes from the pristine beaches of Malua Bay, coastal breezes meet lush pastures on this gorgeous property, nestled in a stunning valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.