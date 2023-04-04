Rural acreage by the coast

Located mere minutes from the pristine beaches of Malua Bay, coastal breezes meet lush pastures on this gorgeous property, nestled in a stunning valley.
"It's very private," said Rebecca Shepheard, real estate agent. "It's at the end of Strawberry Lane and used to be part of the original strawberry farm in Malua Bay."
Overlooking Dunn's Creek, rolling hills and bush land, this property is wonderfully suited to anyone seeking the bliss of a beach escape, along with the ultimate freedom and privacy of an acreage retreat close to the sand.
Rebecca says it would make a wonderful place to raise a family as there is "plenty of room for kids to be kids."
The house feels relaxed, stylish and fresh, with a generous open-plan living area. There are three bedrooms, the main is beautifully appointed with an ensuite and there is also a second large family bathroom. The kitchen has a social, open-plan layout and is well equipped.
There is a spacious covered barbecue area and sprawling green lawns. Set within a farm-fenced five acres, the property includes a spring-fed dam perfect for agisting horses or establishing irrigated gardens.
Relax and recharge at your own pace while having everything you need at your fingertips. In view of the house is a magnificent 260-year-old Kurrajong tree, a listed tree of significance in the Eurobodalla.
