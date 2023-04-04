The shire's "From the Forest" festival will be returning for the second time to celebrate the natural beauty of our patch of coast.
The two-week festival will be set against the backdrop of the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens and offers a schedule of exhibitions, music, guided walks, craft and movies by the moonlight.
The art exhibition is one of the festival's many drawcards, showcasing 120 works from local artists. Artworks will be strewn throughout the the visitor centre and the gardens.
Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens manager Michael Anlezark said a visit to the festival would be a great distraction for kids during the autumn school holidays.
"[Kids can] build Earth Day mandalas, take a discovery walk and craft things like birds nests, mushrooms or toadstools," he said.
Mr Anlezark is excited to launch moonlight movies as part of the growing festival. "Watching our huge 5-metre screen under the evening moon - it's not your everyday film experience."
The festival also offers opportunities to get up close and personal with animals of the Eurobodalla: "Ecologist Craig Dunne [will host] our spotlight tour after dark."
"He'll give a brief presentation of what you can expect to see and hear before setting out into the night. We had a trial run just last month and saw a couple of sugar gliders at a bit of biffo; one got knocked right out of the tree," Mr Anlezark said.
Local ornithologists will guide a "Breakfast with the Birds" where festival-goers can meet the 130 species recorded in the gardens.
Orchid expert Dylan Morrissey will host behind-the-scenes tours of the gardens.
Most of the festival is free, however bookings are essential for the moonlight movie, guided walks and Breakfast with the Birds.
Learn more or register for a "From the Forest" event at erbg.org.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
