Junior surfers are back and better than ever after the second Grom's Comp of 2023 saw 18 boys and girls hit the surf on April 1.
After a pause in competitions during the pandemic, the Broulee Boardriders are working to host more events this year including their junior "grom comp".
Junior Broulee Boardriders president Trent Carn said North Broulee Beach provided two to three-foot waves which allowed the under 12s and under 16s divisions to get into the surf quickly.
"Unfortunately, the onshore winds and the afternoon low tide hampered some performances," Carn said.
Broulee brothers Charlie and Oscar Jackson took out the under 12s and under 16s boys divisions respectively.
Oscar's weekend win is his second success in less than a month, having won the open division at the Deano Memorial Competition on March 18.
Meanwhile, the winner of under 12s girls groms division was Alba van der Meulen with a score of 9.16, followed in second place by Penny Fletcher at 7.40.
Penny took out the top spot for the under 16s girls and was followed by Ruby Davis and Alana Fletcher.
Carn said the Broulee Boardrider's Grom Comp will be taking a winter break and will resume in September 2023.
In the meantime, the boardriders' can look forward to open comps in April and May.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
