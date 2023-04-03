Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Broulee's young guns take control in Grom Comp

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:55pm
From left: Under 12s grom girls Zara McCarthy, Audrey Knobel, Alba van der Meulen, Penny Fletcher and Eve Campbell.
Junior surfers are back and better than ever after the second Grom's Comp of 2023 saw 18 boys and girls hit the surf on April 1.

